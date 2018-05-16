Home Business

Binani Industries offers to pay 100 per cent claims of debtors

The counsel appearing for Binani Industries said the settling of the creditors' claims will bring the company out of insolvency proceedings.

Published: 16th May 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Binani to pay 100 per cent claims of debtors (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Binani Industries, which holds 98.4 per cent share in debt-ridden Binani Cement, today offered to clear the 100 per cent claims of creditors at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

In a fresh petition filed before the NCLAT, it submitted that the offer will clear the dues of financial creditors, operational creditors and others within two weeks.

The counsel appearing for Binani Industries said the settling of the creditors' claims will bring the company out of insolvency proceedings.

The NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mulhopadhaya has asked the Comittee of Creditors (CoC), Resolution Professional to file their reply within five days.

It has also asked Rajputana Properties Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Group, whose bids has been approved by CoC earlier, to file an intervention application to be heard in the matter.

The bench also said that it would see as to whether "the NCLT can refuse the offer of the shareholders of the corporate debtor if he intends to pay 100 per cent of credit amount of creditors within 2 to 4 week".

The tribunal has directed to list the matter on May 22 for next hearing.

NCLAT had yesterday directed RP of Binani Cement not to decide on the eligibility of the bidders, but just to pass on the revised resolution plans in sealed covers to the CoC.

NCLAT had also asked the RP to submit his view on questions pertaining to the bidders' eligibility in conformity with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to the CoC, that too in a sealed cover, without consulting any of the parties interested in taking over the bankrupt cement-maker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Binani Industries Binani Cement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
ITC, ITC Ltd

ITC fourth-quarter net profit up 9.8 percent to Rs 2,933 crore

export

India's exports surge 5.17 percent in April

RBI

Suspected RBI interventions stems rupee's fall

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls