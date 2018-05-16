Home Business

Microsoft introduces 'Surface Hub 2' for modern workplaces

Microsoft has unveiled its next-gen workplace "Surface Hub 2" that will help people collaborate and work together irrespective of their locations.

Published: 16th May 2018

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft has unveiled its next-gen workplace "Surface Hub 2" that will help people collaborate and work together irrespective of their locations.

The new Surface Hub 2 comes with 4K+ resolution and 50.5-inch multi-touch display to co-create, harnessing the power of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Whiteboard, Office 365, Windows 10 and the intelligent Cloud.

"The 4K cameras that rotate with the device, integrated speakers and far field mic arrays allow everyone in the meeting to feel as if they are right in the room with the rest of the group," Panas Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"We've sold to more than 5,000 customers across 25 markets. Over half of Fortune 100 companies have purchased Surface Hubs to improve team's efficiency and how they collaborate - breaking down barriers and creating real business value," Panay informed.

"In 2018, we will begin to test Surface Hub 2 with select commercial customers. It will be available for purchase in 2019," he added.

The new device is on Windows 10 and its "multi-user sign in" feature will allow many people to log into it using the built-in fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, "Surface Hub 2" will come with options like "Tiling," that would display multiple pieces of content side-by-side, Microsoft Whiteboard, Office 365, 4K cameras, integrated speakers and far field mic.

Microsoft's "Surface Hub" was introduced in 2016 in two sizes, 55 and 84-inches with 4K resolution at $8,999 and $21,999, respectively.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2

