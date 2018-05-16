Top 5 luxurious hotels in India

By Online MI

When it comes to hotels, you need not look at the metropolitan cities in the country but other places too. Depending on how much you are willing to spend on your stay, you can find a serene hotel with a stunning view. Today, we will discuss about 5 luxurious hotels in India. What defines luxury according to you? Many people define it based on amenities, service, and facilities offered. One of the top 5 luxurious hotels in Bengaluru makes it to this list solely because of the ambiance and the services offered.

1. Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

With 66 rooms and 17 suites with unique interiors, Taj Lake Palace located in Udaipur is at the top of the list due to its stunning view and impeccable service. A relaxing boat ride to enjoy the scenery in the lake that surrounds the palace. Both Indian and international cuisines are available. The palace also has a conference room for any gatherings. An ideal place to celebrate a precious moment in one’s life time like an engagement or a marriage at this exotic place is a memorable one.

2. The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra

Located 600m away from Taj Mahal in Agra, The Oberoi Amarvilas is a top notch hotel in global comparison. The view of Taj Mahal makes it all the more better to stay in this comfortable, elegant place. The architecture is based on Palace of kings and queens from a few centuries back. A welcoming ambiance with a royal design, The Oberoi Amarvilas has spa treatments, yoga, and many more recreational activities to help make your stay more relaxing.

3. The Leela Palace Delhi

Within the vicinity of India Gate, The Leela Palace Delhi is located in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, a comparatively posh area. Shopping and business can be done from this place since it is at the hub of both shopping and business centers. Have a relaxing family day and then spend the next day busy with your business while the family goes shopping in the vicinity. There are 3 restaurants in the hotel, Italian cuisines – Le Cirque, Japanese cuisines – Megu and Indian cuisines – Jamavar. If you feel like having a drink, hit the in-house bar to find all the international liquor brands.

4. Moevenpick Hotel and Spa

Located in the busy shopping and business hub of Bengaluru is the Moevenpick Hotel which offers excellent hospitality and ambiance with their relaxing spas. Interior decoration represents the art of Kalamkari, a serene and peaceful ambiance. There are a total of 182 rooms with contemporary amenities. Sky Brew roof top lounge, Obsidian sports or Music bar is your choice to either drink or have something. A swimming pool and Bonsai lounge are your other amenities at this location.

5. The Tamara Coorg

Are you planning for a vacation at a hill station? The Tamara is a potential choice located amidst the mountains in the Western Ghats. With a stunning view and relaxing nature, the hotel has 30 rooms with all the basic amenities like concierge, parking, coffee shop, garden, and bar. If you are planning a peaceful vacation place, visit this place along with family since there are a lot of recreational activities in and around the hotel.

Final Thoughts

Luxury can be a comfortable stay for you while it might not be the same for others. In order to cover all possible ambiance and hospitality, hotels have to manage every type customer. This list is solely based on the factors like management, ambiance, and hospitality. I hope you are able to select one out of the 5 to plan your next vacation.