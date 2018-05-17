Nod to National Policy for Biofuels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved setting up of a network spectrum for the defence forces, and cleared the proposed National Policy for Biofuels and a new mechanism for resolution of commercial disputes of Central Public Sector Enterprises and government departments. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for increasing by Rs 11,330 crore the budget for the Network For Spectrum (NFS) project for laying an alternative communication network for the defence services. The proposal is aimed at boosting the communication capabilities of the defence forces.

The extra funds are over and above the Rs 13,334 crore approved by the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure for the project in July 2012.Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been mandated to implement the project, which will be completed in 24 months.The committee also approved the strengthening of the mechanism for resolution of commercial disputes of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) inter se and also between CPSEs and other government departments.

The Cabinet decision is based on the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries. The decision will put in place an institutionalized mechanism within the government for speedy resolution of commercial disputes of CPSEs without the matter being referred to the courts.

The CCEA also gave its approval to the proposed National Policy for Biofuels 2018. It will expand the scope of raw material for ethanol production by allowing the use of sugarcane juice and sugar-containing materials.The government claims that the proposal will reduce import dependency, clean the environment, provide additional income to farmers, and lead to employment generation.

National Policy for Biofuels 2018

The policy will expand the scope of raw material for ethanol production by allowing the use of sugarcane juice and sugar-containing materials.