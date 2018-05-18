Home Business

Bitcoin will use 0.5 per cent of the world’s energy in 2018

A new research into the energy consumption of Bitcoin indicates that, by the end of the year, the cryptocurrency could account for a whopping half of a per cent of the world’s total energy demand.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins are seen in this illustration picture. (Photo | Reuters)

Representational image. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A new research into the energy consumption of Bitcoin indicates that, by the end of the year, the cryptocurrency could account for a whopping half of a per cent of the world’s total energy demand. It doesn’t sound like much, but that is roughly equivalent to the energy needs of Austria, a country of nearly nine million people. Bitcoin’s burgeoning electricity demands have attracted almost as much attention as the cryptocurrency’s wildly fluctuating value. However, estimating exactly how much electricity the bitcoin network uses, necessary for understanding its impact and implementing policy, remains a challenge.

“To me, half a per cent is already quite shocking. It’s an extreme difference compared to the regular financial system, and this increasing electricity demand is definitely not going to help us reach our climate goals,”  said economist and blockchain specialist Alex de Vries, who works at PwC, Netherlands. 

The estimates, based on economics, put the minimum current usage of the Bitcoin network at 2.55 gigawatts, which means it uses almost as much electricity as Ireland. A single transaction uses as much electricity as an average household in the Netherlands uses in a month. By the end of this year, he predicts the network could be using as much as 7.7 gigawatts—as much as Austria and 0.5 per cent of world’s total consumption.

If the price of Bitcoin continues to increase the way some experts have predicted, De Vries believes the network could someday consume five per cent of the world’s electricity. As detailed in de Vries’ new paper, presently nobody knows exactly how much energy Bitcoin is using. “Right now, the information available is pretty poor quality overall,” de Vries said. “Getting a good estimate is important in determining the sustainability of cryptocurrencies moving forward and in helping shape policy around them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bitcoin energy demand Bitcoin environmental costs virtual currency digital money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Crude oil headache back with a vengeance as prices soar

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

New FPI limits monitoring deadline extended: SEBI

Government gives go-ahead for embedded SIMs

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018