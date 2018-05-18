Government gives go-ahead for embedded SIMs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mobile users no longer need to buy a new SIM while changing service providers or buying a new connection, with the Department of Telecom to allowing the use of embedded SIMs (eSIM) in the new guidelines. Such eSIMs will be installed in the device and details of service providers can be updated when a customer buys a new connection or changes operator or wants to buy standalone service from a telecom operator.

“To cater the needs of modern technological developments in M2M/IoT, it has been decided to permit the use of “Embedded-Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) with both single and multiple profile configurations with over the air subscription update facility, as the case may be, as per prevailing global specifications and standards,” the DoT said.

The guidelines have been issued five days after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel started selling Apple Watch Series 3 which has eSIM service. The DoT has allowed profile updation over the air to facilitate mobile number portability on eSIM and avoid locking of device by a telecom operator. It has also directed telecom operators facilitating service on eSIM that it is their responsibility to meet lawful interception and monitoring requirements.