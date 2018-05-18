Larsen and Toubro Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,504 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 1,504 crore in the domestic market.

"The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,504 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The marine infrastructure project from the Cochin Shipyard is for part design and construction of a dry dock along with associated works, the company elaborated.

L&T GeoStructure, also part of L&T Construction, has received an order from the Kalinga International Coal Terminal Paradip for construction of piling, diaphragm wall and berth deck at Paradip Port, Odisha.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,359 apiece, down 0.39 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.