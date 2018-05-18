Home Business

New FPI limits monitoring deadline extended: SEBI

Market regulator SEBI on Thursday has again extended the deadline for putting in place a new system for depositories to monitor the foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Market regulator SEBI on Thursday has again extended the deadline for putting in place a new system for depositories to monitor the foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies. This is the third revision of the deadline, with the initial deadline fixed for May 1, and then further extended to May 18. The new deadline will be June 1.

In a circular, the regulator said, “the new system for monitoring foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies shall be made operational on June 1, 2018”. 

SEBI has also given more time to companies to provide the necessary data to the depositories. Now, they need to submit the data by May 25 from the earlier deadline of May 15. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI FPI limits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Crude oil headache back with a vengeance as prices soar

Government gives go-ahead for embedded SIMs

Chennai-based SaaS start-up Uniphore set to join the Unicorn club in four years

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018