New FPI limits monitoring deadline extended: SEBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Market regulator SEBI on Thursday has again extended the deadline for putting in place a new system for depositories to monitor the foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies. This is the third revision of the deadline, with the initial deadline fixed for May 1, and then further extended to May 18. The new deadline will be June 1.

In a circular, the regulator said, “the new system for monitoring foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies shall be made operational on June 1, 2018”.

SEBI has also given more time to companies to provide the necessary data to the depositories. Now, they need to submit the data by May 25 from the earlier deadline of May 15.