Home Business

Sensex sinks 300 points to close below 35k-mark

No let-up in selling by foreign funds and surging crude oil prices in global markets dragged down the key indices.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Sensex falls | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark Sensex slumped 300 points to end at 34,848.30 today on across-the-board selling amid political uncertainty in Karnataka and negative global cues. The broader NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,600-level.

No let-up in selling by foreign funds and surging crude oil prices in global markets dragged down the key indices.

Investors remained on the sidelines amid doubts whether the B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka will be able to prove its majority in the house tomorrow, brokers said.

The Supreme Court today ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow, reducing the 15-day window given by the Governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister yesterday.

Falling for the fourth straight session, the 30-share Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative terrain for the major part of the session, hitting a low of 34,821.62 before ending at 34,848.30 -- down by 300.82 points, or 0.86 per cent. The barometer had lost 407. 59 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 86.30 points, or 0.81 per cent, lower at 10,596.40. During the session, it moved between 10,589.10 and 10,674.95. During the week, the Sensex lost 687.49 points, or 1.93 per cent, while the Nifty dropped 210.10 points, or 1.94 per cent.

State-run banks remained under selling pressure on disappointing quarterly results due to a jump in provisions for bad loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Toyota looking at 10 per cent growth in 2018

Bajaj Allianz General FY18 net up 26.51 per cent

rupees, money, cash

India has no plans to cancel bond auctions despite spike in yields: Source

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018