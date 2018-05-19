Travelyaari partners with Hike Messenger to expand user base

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Online bus ticketing portal Travelyaari on Thursday said it has tied up with messaging and social technology service provider Hike to power its user base. Through the partnership, the flagship brand of Mantis Technologies aims to connect with its massive user base, enabling users to make bus bookings easily without having to navigate through various apps or pages. With Travelyaari network spread across various Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities acting as a catalyst, Hike users can book bus tickets online across 1 lakh plus routes.

“Hike has amassed a large user base with its feature-rich platform that makes virtual communication engaging. The significantly younger user base provides an ideal space for Travelyaari to extend its operations,” said Aurvind Lama, founder and CEO at Travelyaari.

Travelyaari, whose major revenue contributor is the bus transportation, will break even this financial year. “We want to invest in building innovative technology solution for intercity and intracity bus industry to drive growth. We expect to grow 80 per cent this fiscal,” Lama said.

The company, which is into bookings of buses, hotels and tour packages, is also looking to collaborate with multiple partners for ancillary services like food, logistics insurance and entertainment systems. “We intend to cater to larger needs of our customers and thereby increase our base,” Lama said.

At present, Travelyaari books two lakh tickets on an average on a daily basis, with an average value of ticket priced at Rs 1,000. Travelyaari has doubled customers on its platform in the past two years, Lama said.