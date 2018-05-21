Finance Ministry asks Banks Board Bureau to shortlist candidates for Allahabad Bank CEO post

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has asked Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to shortlist candidates for the post of CEO and MD at Allahabad Bank after the position fell vacant when Usha Ananthasubramanian was divested of her duties.

"We have written to BBB to shortlist candidates for the vacant post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Allahabad Bank," a finance ministry official said.

Once BBB shortlists the applicants, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will finalise the candidate.

On May 15, the board of state-owned Allahabad Bank divested Ananthasubramanian of all powers, following a directive from the finance ministry after she was named in the CBI charge sheet in the PNB fraud case.

Ananthasubramanian was the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank till May 2017.