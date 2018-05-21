Home Business

Finance Ministry asks Banks Board Bureau to shortlist candidates for Allahabad Bank CEO post

Once BBB shortlists the applicants, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will finalise the candidate.

Published: 21st May 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

BANK

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has asked Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to shortlist candidates for the post of CEO and MD at Allahabad Bank after the position fell vacant when Usha Ananthasubramanian was divested of her duties.

"We have written to BBB to shortlist candidates for the vacant post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Allahabad Bank," a finance ministry official said.

Once BBB shortlists the applicants, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will finalise the candidate.

On May 15, the board of state-owned Allahabad Bank divested Ananthasubramanian of all powers, following a directive from the finance ministry after she was named in the CBI charge sheet in the PNB fraud case.

Ananthasubramanian was the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank till May 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Banks Board Bureau Allahabad Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 170-crore assets of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi scam: Former Punjab National Bank MD, senior officials were aware of fraud, says CBI

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. | REUTERS

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says considering steps to keep fuel prices in check

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title