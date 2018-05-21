Home Business

Rupee falls 12 paise to fresh 16-month low against dollar

The rupee declined 12 paise to a fresh 16-month low of 68.12 against a strengthening US dollar in early trade today after China and the US struck a deal to avert a trade war.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 12 paise to a fresh 16-month low of 68.12 against a strengthening US dollar in early trade today after China and the US struck a deal to avert a trade war.

Traders attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the dollar from importers and banks after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the trade war with China was on hold, amid hopes of easing trade tensions between the two economies.

Higher crude oil prices and losses in Asian currencies to weighed in the domestic unit, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 30 paise to end at 68 against the US currency on renewed dollar buying interest amid global macro challenges.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 125.65 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 34,973.95 in early trade today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US dollar Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Sensex up 126 points on Asian cues

Wilful defaults by Punjab National Bank's big borrowers slip further to Rs 15,200 crore by April-end

Arbitration panel to hear Vodafone challenge to Rs 22,100 crore tax in February 2019

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding