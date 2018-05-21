Home Business

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth session; financial, pharma stocks drop

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.75 percent lower at 10,516.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.67 percent to 34,616.13.

By Reuters

Indian shares ended lower for a fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE index closing at its lowest level in more than a month, as political turmoil in the southern state of Karnataka unnerved investors.

The BSE closed at its lowest level since April 25.

Financials were among the biggest drag on both indexes, with Housing Development Finance Corp ending 1.8 percent lower.

Pharma companies Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were among the biggest losers, both closing over 4 percent lower.

