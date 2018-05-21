Vodafone rolls out VoLTE in Kolkata, to launch pan-India soon

By PTI

KOLKATA: Vodafone India today launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE)-based services in the Kolkata circle, and said the telecom major would extend it across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

The company has already launched VoLTE services in 12 circles -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Keralal, Chennai, UP-East, UP-West, Karnataka and Punjab, it said in a release.

Vodafone India invested Rs 919 crore in the circle in the fiscal year ended March, the release said, but did not elaborate as to how much of it was spent on VoLTE services in the city.

"Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards enhancing 4G customer experience in Kolkata. As a leading telecom services provider in Kolkata, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies," Vodafone Head (Kolkata and ROB), Arvinder Singh Sachdev, was quoted as saying in the release.