Home Business

Hyundai to hike vehicle prices by up to 2 percent from June

Currently, HMIL sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Eon at a starting price of Rs 3.3 lakh to premium SUV Tucson priced up to Rs 25.44 lakh.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) today said it will increase prices of its vehicles across model range, except newly-launched SUV Creta, by up to 2 per cent from June to offset rising input costs.

Currently, HMIL sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Eon at a starting price of Rs 3.3 lakh to premium SUV Tucson priced up to Rs 25.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the price hike, HMIL Director - Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said, "We have been absorbing the increase in input costs with increase in commodity prices, freight increase with hike in fuel prices and also the increase in custom duties of certain components."

He further said, "We are now constrained to pass the same to customers in our products with increase up to 2 per cent from June 2018." The company, however, said the increased prices will not be applicable to the newly launched 2018 edition of SUV Creta.

The vehicle was launched yesterday priced between Rs 9.44 lakh and Rs 15.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Hyundai vehicles price hike Rakesh Srivastava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian online transportation network Ola Cabs expands to three more Australian cities

Men ride their bicycles in front of the Bhushan Steel plant in Odisha. (File photo | Reuters)

NCLAT issues notice to Bhushan Steel RP, CoC on L&T's plea; makes Tata Steel party

Former CEO Vishal Sikka got Rs 13 crore remuneration from Infosys for FY18

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold