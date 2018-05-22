Home Business

Industrialist and founder of IMFA Bansidhar Panda passes away at 87

Panda was instrumental in instituting Sarala Award for literature and Ekalabya Puruskar for sports which are now recognised as highest awards in the respective fields.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Noted industrialist and founder of Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Ltd Bansidhar Panda passed away at his residence in the city on Tuesday. He was 87 and predeceased by his wife Ila Panda.

A research scientist Panda had envisioned the industrial growth of the State by using its huge mineral resources after his return from the United Sates. He choose Therubali, a remote outpost in the
undivided Koraput district to embark upon his dream. IMFA was realised in 1961.

His desire to bring a change in the society led him to philanthropic activities in the field of education,
vocational training, basic healthcare, water and sanitation and infrastructure development.

He had received Degrees from Benaras Hindu University, Harvard University and Michigan Technological University. He was conferred with honoris causa by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at
Rourkela in 2015.

Panda was instrumental in instituting Sarala Award for literature and Ekalabya Puruskar for sports which are now recognised as highest awards in the respective fields.

Although Panda was very close to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, he stayed away from politics. However, his wife was elected to Rajya Sabha from 1992 to 1998.

Panda is survived by two sons and two daughters. His elder son Baijayant Panda is a member of Lok Shaba while the younger one Subhrakant Panda is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of
IMFA.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the demise of Panda and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Apart from the CM, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal, Odisha Pradesh Congress president Niranjan Patnaik, BJP state unit president Basanta Panda, leader of BJP legislature party K V Singhdeo and several others have expressed their condolence.

A large number of people from all walks of life also paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bansidhar Panda Bansidhar Panda dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold