Cipla shares trim early gains; end 2 per cent up

The stock settled at Rs 532.75, up 1.60 per cent on BSE. During the day, it surged 7.27 per cent to Rs 562.50. 

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai, India June 17, 2015. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of drug major Cipla today trimmed most of its early gains on profit-booking and ended nearly 2 per cent higher.

The stock settled at Rs 532.75, up 1.60 per cent on BSE. During the day, it surged 7.27 per cent to Rs 562.50. At NSE, shares of the company rose 1.90 per cent to end at Rs 534.

In terms of equity volume, 4 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 74 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Cipla yesterday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 153.25 crore for the quarter ended March 31, on account of robust sales in key markets and reduction in expenses.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 62.79 crore during January-March, 2016-17, Cipla said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations stood at Rs 3,697.97 crore. It was Rs 3,582 crore for the same period a year ago.

