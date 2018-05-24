Home Business

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,112 crore

Larsen & Toubro said it has won an order from Airport Authority of India for the modernisation of Chennai Airport.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

L&T said it has won an order from Airport Authority of India for the modernisation of Chennai Airport. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 2,112 crore in the domestic market.

The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 1,565 crore. Power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Elaborating, L&T said it has won an order from Airport Authority of India for the modernisation of Chennai Airport.

"This brown field project is to be completed in two phases within stringent time lines and involves the construction of 2.1 million Sq. ft. of passenger terminal building including basement, finishing works, electro-mechanical works and airport systems," it added.

It has received another order from a developer for the construction of multi-level car parking with an integrated commercial mall at Chennai airport.

Under its power transmission and distribution business, the company has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore for construction of EHV Substations.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,334.60 apiece, up 0.56 per cent, on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
L&T Construction Larsen & Toubro Airport Authority of India Chennai Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day