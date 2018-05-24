Sensex ends up by 318.20 points on buying in IT counter

Home Business

BSE bounced back on Thursday by 318.20 points to end firm at 34,663.11 on back of gains in select sectors such as IT, Technology and Bankex.

By UNI

MUMBAI: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) bounced back on Thursday by 318.20 points to end firm at 34,663.11 on back of gains in select sectors such as IT, Technology and Bankex.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too rose by 83.50 points to 10,513.85.

The Sensex, which had crashed by 306 points on Wednesday, edged higher on Thursday by 60 points to 34,404.14 and then remained positive throughout the day.

It shot up by 397 points to hit the day's high of 34,741.46, before closing at 34,663.11, advancing by 318.20 points as compared to its last close.

The Nifty recorded day's high and low at 10,535.15 and 10,419.80 points, respectively.

The sectoral indices like IT, Technology, Bankex, Metal and Telecom pushed the market up.

Scrips of Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma too supported the market sentiment.

The broader market was under pressure.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24 per cent.

The Small-Cap declined 0.14 pc.

Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was negative on BSE, as 1,288 shares advanced against 1,350 declined and 141 were unchanged.

In the global markets, Asian shares fell on Thursday after the US government launched a national security probe into car imports that could lead to new tariffs, and President Donald Trump's comments suggested setback in US-China trade talks.

