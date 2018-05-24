Home Business

Sensex recoups 153 points on global cues

Major gainers were Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS, HDFC Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Yes Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank and RIL, gaining up to 2.38 per cent.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex rebounded about 153 points in opening trade today on fresh buying in IT, teck, capital goods and healthcare counters amid mixed overseas cues.

Buying by domestic institutional investors and strengthening rupee also supported the recovery, brokers said.

Asian stocks traded mixed amid caution over US-China trade relations.

US stocks closed higher yesterday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting reassured investors that the central bank will not be too aggressive with raising interest rates.

The 30-share Sensex rose 152.81 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 34,497.72, with sectoral indices IT, teck, capital goods, healthcare, power, consumer durables, bankex and realty advancing by up to 1.77 per cent.

The gauge had lost 306.33 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 38.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 10,468.50.

Major gainers were Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS, HDFC Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Yes Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank and RIL, gaining up to 2.38 per cent 

State-run lender SBI also extended its gaining streak for the third straight session, inching up 0.32 per cent to Rs 264.05.

However, Tata Motors plunged 4.41 per cent after the company yesterday reported a 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,176.16 crore for the March quarter with its British arm JLR continuing to face challenges in the UK and Europe, in addition to one time impairment charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Infosys Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Tata Steel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day