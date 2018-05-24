Home Business

Tata Motors shares crack over 8 per cent after Q4 results

The stock opened the day on a weak note and further slumped 7.93 per cent to Rs 284.70 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Motors today tumbled over 8 per cent after the company reported 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock opened the day on a weak note and further slumped 7.93 per cent to Rs 284.70 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company cracked 8.19 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 284.10.

The stock was the top loser on both key indices during morning trade.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors yesterday reported 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,176.16 crore for the March quarter with its British arm JLR continuing to face challenges in the UK and Europe, in addition to one-time impairment charge.

It had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 4,336.43 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 was Rs 91,279.09 crore. It was at Rs 78,746.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Motors Tata Motors shares BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day