Home Business

GAIL posts four-fold jump

State run gas utility GAIL India on Thursday reported a fourfold increase in its Q4 standalone net profit to Rs 1,021 crore as against a net profit of Rs 260 crore recorded in the corresponding quarte

Published: 25th May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:State run gas utility GAIL India on Thursday reported a fourfold increase in its Q4 standalone net profit to Rs 1,021 crore as against a net profit of Rs 260 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit in fourth quarter was higher due to a one-off impairment GAIL had taken on its investment in Dabhol LNG terminal in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.During the fourth quarter, sales for the company grew 12.84 per cent to Rs 15,430.69 crore from Rs 13674.09 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year 2017-18, GAIL recorded its highest ever annual Profit after Tax of Rs 4,618 crore, a rise of 32 per cent from Rs 3,503 crore in the last fiscal. In FY2018, the company’s turnover was up by 10 per cent at Rs 53,690 crore.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.44 /share on post bonus enhanced equity (subject to approval of shareholders) making the total dividend of Rs 7.18 per share on post bonus enhanced equity for the year. The earning per share is also up by 32 per cent to Rs 20.48/share on increased paid-up equity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka