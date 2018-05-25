Home Business

Idea-Voda merger comes closer as DoT clears Rs 4K crore Idea-ATC mobile tower deal

The standalone tower businesses of Vodafone and Idea have a combined portfolio of nearly 20,000 towers, which included around 10,200 towers of Vodafone and the rest of Idea.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

The vodafone- idea merger has already received the green light from NCLT and markets regulator SEBI. (File Photos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department today cleared sale of standalone mobile towers of Idea Cellular for Rs 4,000 crore to the Indian arm of American Tower Corporation -- paving the way for merger of Idea and Vodafone India.

"Idea-ATC deal has been cleared," an official source told PTI. Queries sent to Idea and ATC did not elicit any reply.

ATC (American Tower Corporation) Telecom Infrastructure had signed pact with Vodafone India and Idea in November 2017 to buy their standalone towers for Rs 7,850 crore. The deal excluded holding of Vodafone and Idea in Indus Towers.

The standalone tower businesses of Vodafone and Idea have a combined portfolio of nearly 20,000 towers, which included around 10,200 towers of Vodafone and the rest of Idea.

With the closure of deal with Idea, ATC Telecom Infrastructure will have around 68,000 mobile towers in its portfolio. The clearance of this deal will also bring merger of Idea-Vodafone, which will create the country's biggest mobile operator with over 430 million subscriber, closer to the regulatory approval.

According to sources, DoT wanted to clear Idea, Vodafone and ATC tower sale deal before approving merger of Idea-Vodafone as change in structure of the organisations would have created complexity in document work.

Idea has already accounted the proceed of Rs 4,000 crore that it will get from ATC for the debt that it will carry forward to the merged entity with Vodafone.

The Aditya Birla group firm has also option to sell its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers for a cash consideration of around Rs 6,500 crore.

The lower level of debt and operational cost in the merged entity is expected to stabilise the position of both Idea and Vodafone in the Indian telecom market, which is reeling under heavy debt and facing intense tariff war.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
idea vodafone idea vodafone merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka