Corporation Bank posts Rs 1,838 crore net loss in fourth quarter

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 159 crore in the corresponding period of the 2016-17 fiscal.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PSU lender Corporation Bank today reported a net loss of Rs 1,838 crore for the March quarter of last fiscal, mainly on account of increased provisioning.

Corporation Bank is among the 11 lenders which have been placed under the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework on account of high bad loans.

Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans increased to Rs 4,441 crore during fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 853 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

The gross NPAs of the bank soared to 16.21 per cent in March quarter, from 11.70 per cent in the same period of 2016-17.

