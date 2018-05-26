Home Business

GDP data: Not to be taken at face value

One can hear the drumbeats with the NDA government boasting about India’s world-beating 7 per cent growth every year since it took over in May 2014.

Published: 26th May 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

construction, workers, migrant workers, labourers, building, representational image, industry, GDP,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Elections have long been won and lost on economic progress. Chief among them is GDP growth, which pretty much determines the success rate of governments. Come Thursday, growth data for FY18 will be released, but there are enough reasons why you shouldn’t take these estimates at their face value.

One can hear the drumbeats with the NDA government boasting about India’s world-beating 7 per cent growth every year since it took over in May 2014.

But in reality, neither the government nor officials are aware of the actual growth rate under its tenure. That’s because, for any given financial year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) -- the custodians of GDP data -- issue five estimates spread over nearly three years with the final estimate released after 34 months!

The final revised estimate for FY15, the first full year under NDA’s tenure is not yet out! The second revised estimates are available only for two fiscal years and even these estimates have been off the cuff from that of the initial projections.

While initial estimates pegged growth at 7.4 and 7.6 per cent for FY15 and FY16 respectively, they printed at 6.9 and 7.9 per cent. In fact, an analysis of GDP data between FY05 and FY17 shows that advance and provisional estimates of all 13 financial years were either underestimated or overestimated.

Because an early release of GDP aggregates helps prepare annual budgets, the CSO first publishes what’s called an Advanced Estimate (AE) in January every year. This sets the macroeconomic tone and paints the first overall economic picture. But economists believe AE’s underestimate the current year’s growth as they are extrapolated based on Provisional Estimates (PE) of the previous year. Going by the past 13 year’s data, underestimation is close to 0.5 per cent.

A month later, ie., in February, comes the Revised Estimates (RE), followed by First RE, Second RE and Third RE, which is considered the final estimate of a given year.

The time gap between the AE and First RE is 10 months and the difference is driven by the transition from using high-frequency indicators to actual sectoral data.

The time lag between AE and Second RE is nearly two years and incorporates actual expenditure figures available from budgets and also by replacing the high-frequency IIP data with data from Annual Survey of Industries and others.

The First RE, usually, corrects the underestimation or overestimation of the AE and conveys the direction in which the economy is heading. But analysis shows that there have been significant variations in First and second revised estimates.

Initial estimates of GDP, published in the first quarter, are based on high-frequency indicators like electricity, water and gas, capturing economic activity across different sectors and used as a basis for extrapolation.

Since extrapolated values of previous years don’t depict the current state of the economy, these estimates are revised when actual data is available.

Also, the methodology for computing quarterly GDP estimates is different from annual estimates, making it difficult to compare revisions across different base year series. Unlike in developed nations, quarterly estimates are based on high-frequency indicators and aren’t revised later.

Developed countries also rely on long-time series, which is unavailable in India. Due to the time lag with which the true picture of the economy becomes clearer, the final estimate loses relevance as it’s unavailable when needed for policy decisions.

A sector-wise analysis also shows that revisions at the sub-sector level may be different compared to overall GDP growth rate. The extent of revision in any sector remains unpredictable, but do not lead to major corrections in the overall growth rate.

Sneak peek

For every financial year, CSO issues five estimates spread over three years.

Final revised estimate of economic growth for FY15, the first full year under NDA’s tenure, is not yet out Between FY05-17, advance and provisional estimates of all 13 financial years were either underestimated or overestimated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale