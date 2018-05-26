Home Business

KVIC hands out 1,000 bee boxes in Kaziranga

Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC) has created a record of sorts by distributing 1,000 bee-boxes among Mishing tribal community in Assam on the World Honeybee Day

Published: 26th May 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

KAZIRANGA/NEW DELHI: Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC) has created a record of sorts by distributing 1,000 bee-boxes among Mishing tribal community in Assam on the World Honeybee Day celebrated recently.

The previous record involved 841 bee-boxes in Israel two years ago. The KVIC, as part of its ‘Honey Mission,’ has a target of distributing 30,000 bee boxes across the nation before November 2018. It has already distributed as many as 27,000 bee boxes till date.

The mission aims to create jobs for youths, said KVIC Chairman VK Saxena. At Kaziranga, practical training was imparted to 100 beneficiaries in the examination of honeybee colonies, acquaintance with apicultural equipment, identification and management of bee enemies and diseases, honey extraction and wax purification, and management of bee colonies in all seasons.

“The KVIC would provide loans for setting up units for processing, packaging and labelling of honey,” Saxena said, adding, “Our initiative in have given a ray of hope for the tribals. Bee-keeping will also enhance the flora and fauna of the Kaziranga forest area via cross-pollination.”

