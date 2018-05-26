Home Business

We do not share user data with third-parties, government: Paytm

Published: 26th May 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments company Paytm today said it does not share data of its users with any third-party or government.

"We never share your (user) data with anyone: any company/ any government or any country. At Paytm, your data is yours. Not ours, or of a third party, or of the government," Paytm said in a blogpsot today.

It added that its policy allows only legally-compliant data requests from the law of the land to get access to data for necessary investigations. It referred to a video going around on social media and said the video falsely claims that Paytm shared some data with third parties.

"Nothing can be further from the truth," it said adding that in the past, it has neither received requests nor shared any data without a legally-compliant request from a bonafide agency and through proper process and channels.

"You can be sure that no data is shared with anyone whom you would not have given us permission to share it with. This is the holy grail of trust between us," it added.

The blog also stated that any person claiming otherwise "is not aware of the policy and is not authorised to speak on behalf of the company".

Apart from mobile wallet, Paytm also has other services like payments bank and e-commerce (through various entities).

Paytm

