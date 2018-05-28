Home Business

Sensex reclaims 35,000-mark, rises over 150 points

The 30-share index, which had gained 579.96 points in the previous two sessions, added 156.67 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 35,081.54.

Published: 28th May 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark by surging over 150 points in early trade today on easing geopolitical concerns and a sharp correction in global crude prices.

An appreciating rupee, encouraging earnings by some more companies and easing concerns over US-North Korea summit too boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share index, which had gained 579.96 points in the previous two sessions, added 156.67 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 35,081.54.

The rupee strengthened by 39 paise to 67.39 against the dollar at the interbank forex market in early trade today.

Counters such as oil and gas, PSU, healthcare, realty, infrastructure, metal and banking were trading in the positive territory.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 53.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,658.85.

Sun Pharma shares rose 4.66 per cent to Rs 488.30 after the drug maker on Friday posted 6.96 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

Other major gainers that supported the indices were Yes Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Auto and ITC, rising by up to 1.59 per cent.

Traders said building of fresh long positions amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and Brent crude falling by 1.88 per cent to USD 75 per barrel in global markets, kept the bullish sentiment intact.

Meanwhile, on Friday, DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 887.76 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 768.29 crore, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.47 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.15 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent 

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent lower in Friday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE Sensex Yes Bank SBI Tata Steel Coal India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title