Sun Pharma shares jump over 8 per cent post Q4 results 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Sun Pharma today surged over 8 per cent after the company on Friday posted around 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March.

The stock soared 8.17 per cent to Rs 504.70 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company jumped 8.23 per cent to Rs 504.95.

Drug major Sun Pharma last week posted around 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 6,977.10 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 7,136.96 crore during the same period of 2016-17.