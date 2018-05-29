Agriculturists exempt from GST

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Renting or leasing of land by farmers for agriculture, forestry, fishing or animal husbandry is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the government clarified on Monday.Support services to agriculture, forestry, fishing or animal husbandry are exempt from GST, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Exempted support services to agriculture include renting or leasing of vacant land.“Thus, renting or leasing of land by farmers for agriculture, forestry, fishing or animal husbandry on batai (share cropping) or otherwise is also exempt from GST,” the ministry said.