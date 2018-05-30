Home Business

RCom, Ericsson reach settlement on outstanding dues

RCom had filed and appeal with the NCLAT, after the National Company Law Tribunal, earlier this month, admitted an insolvency plea against the company that was filed by Ericsson.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai. File photo | Reuters

By Reuters

MUMBAI: An Indian appeals tribunal on Wednesday put on hold insolvency proceedings against Reliance Communications (RCom), after the debt-laden Indian telecom carrier reached a settlement with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in New Delhi has asked RCom to pay Ericsson 5.5 billion rupees ($81.52 million) by end-September as part of the settlement.

The settlement potentially paves the way for the Anil Ambani-controlled telecom operator to sell its wireless assets including mobile masts and airwaves to Reliance Jio Infocomm in a deal sources have said is worth $3.8 billion.

RCom had filed and appeal with the NCLAT, after the National Company Law Tribunal, earlier this month, admitted an insolvency plea against the company that was filed by Ericsson.

Ericsson, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, was seeking 11.55 billion rupees ($171.16 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCLAT National Company Law Tribunal RCom Reliance Communications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners