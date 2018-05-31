Home Business

Defence PSU MIDHANI strikes best VoP at Rs 697.68 crore in FY18

According to a statement issued by MIDHANI, it struck the best-ever VoP for the financial year 2017-18, registering a growth of three per cent, compared to the previous year’s VoP of Rs 695.64 crore.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has earned a profit of Rs 131.26 crore, achieving a Value of Production (VoP) of Rs 697.68 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

According to a statement issued by MIDHANI, it struck the best-ever VoP for the financial year 2017-18, registering a growth of three per cent, compared to the previous year’s VoP of Rs 695.64 crore. However, sales turnover was lower due to delay in order receipts and revamping going on in the company.

The defence PSU, engaged in manufacturing of special materials, alloys and other products to be used in high-tech industries and sectors of strategic importance, achieved a net turnover of Rs 310.86 crore during the March quarter of FY18 against a net turnover of Rs 272.03 crore for the corresponding
period in FY17, registering a growth of 14.27 per cent.

The company has proposed to pay a dividend of Rs 2.10 per share for FY18.

“The order book position as on April 1, 2018, is Rs 569 crore. With this order book and the new order prospects in pipeline, MIDHANI has planned for a good growth with commensurate profitability in the year to come. Revenue growth of about 23 per cent and operating profit of 19.50 per cent is targeted by MIDHANI for achieving excellent MoU rating (fixed by Government of India) in FY 19,” said Dinesh Kumar Likhi, CEO and Managing Director of MIDHANI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam MIDHANI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon