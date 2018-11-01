Home Business

GST collections cross Rs one lakh crore mark

This was a marked improvement over the September GST collection (for August) which stood at Rs 94,442 crore.

Published: 01st November 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Revenue collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in October, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

Jaitley attributed the rise in the tax mop-up to lower tax rates and higher compliance.

"GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities," he said in a tweet.

The only other time the GST collections had crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark was in April (for the month of March) when it was attributed to it being the last month of the financial year when collections are usually high "as people also try to pay arrears of some previous months".

TAGS
GST collections Arun Jaitley

Comments(1)

  • m g swaminathan
    High GST collection is a success for the Indian federal unity in trade and commerce.
    29 days ago reply
