Home Business

HCL joins Pivotal Software to help enterprises accelerate Cloud adoption

HCL and Pivotal share a similar vision: to enable enterprises to modernize their development practices and securely operate their most important applications across multi-cloud environments.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NOIDA: HCL Technologies (HCL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with California-based Pivotal Software to help enterprises create a new generation of Cloud-native applications.

As part of the collaboration, HCL will use Pivotal's software offerings and Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL), the company said in a statement.

HCL will also open three Cloud-Native Labs in London, Dallas (Texas) and Noida where enterprises will be able to both build new and modernize existing infrastructure and applications for deployment to Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), the Cloud-native application platform.

ALSO READ | HCL Technologies Rs 4,000 crore buyback offer to commence on September 18

"HCL Technologies' collaboration with Pivotal is significant as it enables the full spectrum of Cloud-native services for our customers," said Kalyan Kumar, HCL Corporate Vice President and CTO.

The labs in London and Dallas will focus on client-facing ideation, prototyping and development of new Cloud-native solutions.

The Noida lab will address ecosystem product modernization and will be a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for PCF third-party ISV product migrations.

ALSO READ | Strong deal wins drive HCL Q2 profit up by 14.8%​

"HCL and Pivotal share a similar vision: to enable enterprises to modernize their development practices and securely operate their most important applications across multi-cloud environments," said Rob Mee, CEO at Pivotal Software.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HCL Technologies Platform Acceleration Lab Pivotal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp