HCL joins Pivotal Software to help enterprises accelerate Cloud adoption

By IANS

NOIDA: HCL Technologies (HCL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with California-based Pivotal Software to help enterprises create a new generation of Cloud-native applications.

As part of the collaboration, HCL will use Pivotal's software offerings and Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL), the company said in a statement.

HCL will also open three Cloud-Native Labs in London, Dallas (Texas) and Noida where enterprises will be able to both build new and modernize existing infrastructure and applications for deployment to Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), the Cloud-native application platform.

ALSO READ | HCL Technologies Rs 4,000 crore buyback offer to commence on September 18

"HCL Technologies' collaboration with Pivotal is significant as it enables the full spectrum of Cloud-native services for our customers," said Kalyan Kumar, HCL Corporate Vice President and CTO.

The labs in London and Dallas will focus on client-facing ideation, prototyping and development of new Cloud-native solutions.

The Noida lab will address ecosystem product modernization and will be a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for PCF third-party ISV product migrations.

ALSO READ | Strong deal wins drive HCL Q2 profit up by 14.8%​

"HCL and Pivotal share a similar vision: to enable enterprises to modernize their development practices and securely operate their most important applications across multi-cloud environments," said Rob Mee, CEO at Pivotal Software.