Jet Airways gets notices from aircraft lessors

Ending speculation, cash-strapped Jet Airways on Wednesday said it had received notices from aircraft lessors for payment defaults.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The full-service airline, which is facing a severe financial crisis, said it was actively engaged with its lessors and providing them updates on efforts to improve liquidity.

“..they (aircraft lessors) are mindful of the challenges currently faced by the Indian aviation industry and they have been supportive of the company’s efforts,” the airline said in a statement. The shares of the company plunged 5.71 per cent to close at Rs 222.30 on the BSE.

This is not the only area where Jet Airways has delayed or defaulted on timely payment. After delaying monthly salary payment to its pilots and senior executives, it is learnt the Mumbai airport lounge has refused complimentary access to Jet Airways passengers due to the airline’s unpaid dues.

The lounge for premium flyers in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airpor has put up a notice saying, “Please note that complimentary access at the GVK Lounge is currently not available for Jet Airways customers only. You may, however, access the lounge on a paid basis.”

