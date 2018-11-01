Home Business

Nifty, Sensex end largely flat; IT stocks top drag

IT stocks were battered by a stronger rupee. Software services exporter Infosys Ltd, which closed 2.9 per cent weaker, was the biggest drag on the index.

Published: 01st November 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday as losses in IT stocks, pressured by a strong rupee, marginally outweighed gains in the financial sector.

ALSO READ | Sensex drops over 200 pts, Nifty slips below 10,150 

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 per cent lower at 10,380.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed mostly flat at 34,431.97.

ALSO READ | Rupee slumps 27 paise, closes at three-week low of 73.95​

Yes Bank Ltd, which closed 8.5 per cent firmer, was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty. Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.3 per cent to its best close since Sept. 26 after posting solid quarterly results.

