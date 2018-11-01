Petrol prices slashed, diesel unchanged

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol prices continued to tumble on Thursday as the essential commodity is now being sold at Rs 79.37 per litre in the national capital.

While diesel prices remained unchanged, petrol witnessed a decrease of 18 paise in Delhi as compared to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices witnessed a marginal decline of 16 paise to now be sold at Rs 84.86 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged in the financial capital.

The fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. (ANI)