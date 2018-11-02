Air India to begin direct flight from Mumbai to New York from December 7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned airline Air India is set to expand its international routes with the introduction of direct flights from Mumbai to New York (JFK) in the United States from December 7, 2018.

The new flight AI 105 will leave from Mumbai at 0100 hours and arrive at New York at 0655 hours local time.

The return flight AI 106 will leave from New York at 1105 hours local time and arrive in Mumbai at 1210 hours. According to the airline, the flight will be operated by B777 aircraft on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The new flight is in addition to existing Mumbai – Newark – Mumbai daily flight. The introductory Economy Class fare for a return journey has been fixed at Rs 49,000 (including taxes).

At present, Air India flies direct flights to New York, Washington, San Francisco, Chicago, and Newark in the United States, and to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Madrid, Vienna, Paris, London, Birmingham, Rome and Milan in Europe.