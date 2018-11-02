Home Business

Air India to begin direct flight from Mumbai to New York from December 7

The return flight AI 106 will leave from New York at 1105 hours local time and arrive in Mumbai at 1210 hours.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned airline Air India is set to expand its international routes with the introduction of direct flights from Mumbai to New York (JFK) in the United States from December 7, 2018.

The new flight AI 105 will leave from Mumbai at 0100 hours and arrive at New York at 0655 hours local time.

The return flight AI 106 will leave from New York at 1105 hours local time and arrive in Mumbai at 1210 hours. According to the airline, the flight will be operated by B777 aircraft on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The new flight is in addition to existing Mumbai – Newark – Mumbai daily flight. The introductory Economy Class fare for a return journey has been fixed at Rs 49,000 (including taxes).

At present, Air India flies direct flights to New York, Washington, San Francisco, Chicago, and Newark in the United States, and to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Madrid, Vienna, Paris, London,  Birmingham, Rome and Milan in Europe. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp