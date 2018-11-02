Home Business

The Rs 10 lakh crore government question that RBI chose to duck

In principle, however, this excess capital belongs to government, which now intends to propose a surplus distribution policy.

Published: 02nd November 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rs 9.6 lakh crore — that’s the tug of the ongoing RBI-government tussle. At 28 per cent of the total assets, RBI’s reserves are the largest among all central banks, yet it is unwilling to part with it citing credibility crisis, and weakening balance sheet.

Experts even warn that the revaluation reserves, which are dependent on currency and gold prices, cannot be toyed with, while former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan noted that raiding RBI’s capital creates no new government revenue, and ‘only provides an illusion of free money in the short-term.'

In principle, however, this excess capital belongs to the government, which now intends to propose a surplus distribution policy.

“These reserves have been built at an average rupee value of 45 (per US dollar) or so. It’s unlikely that rupee will fall to, or below, 45 now. We need to identify an exchange rate beyond which the rupee cannot depreciate and determine the surplus based on that value,” an RBI official told TNIE, adding, “It’s incorrect not to distribute the surplus altogether." 

"It’s an extraordinary situation. Nowhere in the world does any reserve bank have such reserves. There has to be proper appropriation. A formula has to be followed,” he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp