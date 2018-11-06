Patanjali now enters apparel market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having announced Patanjali’s entry in the apparel market some time ago, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday launched his company’s fashion arm Patanjali Paridhan and opened the first apparel store in Delhi.

Ramdev said that by the end of this year, Patanjali plans to have 25 showrooms in the country, and this would go up to 100 by March 2019. “We offer modern clothes at prices much lower than that of international brands and keep the ‘Swadeshi’ (Made in India) ingredient in it,” he said.

Patanjali Paridhan launched three brands — Aastha, Sansar and LIVE-FIT — with over 3,500 variants of apparel, shoes, home textile, ornaments and accessories. It also offers yoga and sports wear made from bamboo.