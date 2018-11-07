Home Business

Ola forays into New Zealand after UK, Australia

Customers, it said, can now book rides within these cities and can also be picked up from Auckland and Wellington airports.

Published: 07th November 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having already entered overseas markets in the United Kingdom and Australia, Indian cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced its foray into yet another international market — New Zealand. According to the company, it has now begun offering services in three cities in the country: Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Customers, it said, can now book rides within these cities and can also be picked up from Auckland and Wellington airports. “Entering New Zealand is an important step for Ola and the ride-sharing industry here. Over recent weeks, we have received enthusiastic feedback from drivers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch,” Brian Dewil, New Zealand Country Manager for Ola said.Apart from the India and UK markets, Ola operates in seven cities across Australia.

