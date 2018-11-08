Home Business

Post Diwali, petrol, diesel prices in Delhi drop to Rs 78.21 and Rs 72.89

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.72 (decrease by Rs 0.20), while diesel is being sold at Rs 76.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19).

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi witnessed a drop and will be sold at Rs 78.21 per litre (decrease by 21 paise) and Rs 72.89 per litre (decrease by 18 paise) respectively on Thursday.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter's pocket.

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. 

