Home Business

Spiritual gurus ride on the Swadeshi wave to do business

Making a beeline to the profits counter, spiritual gurus have proven their acumen when it comes to business as well.

Published: 08th November 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Patanjali_ products

Patanjali products | For representation purpose only

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making a beeline to the profits counter, spiritual gurus have proven their acumen when it comes to business as well. The religious heads have been aggressively chasing rivals to grab a bigger slice of the Swadeshi market pie --- a segment that was largely ignored by multinational companies -- amid other brands pulling up their socks to stay in the Swadeshi league.

Baba Ramdev’s unparalleled success as a yoga guru and founder of FMCG brand Patanjali, which crossed Rs 10,000 crore in revenues in FY17 from nearly Rs 500 crore just six years ago, is astounding. More so because even conglomerates like ITC and P&G have taken over a decade to reach that milestone. 

Ramdev says in three years, he will “take Swadeshi products of Patanjali to great heights and leave the foreign intruders in our dust”. He also seems confident of crossing its ambitious target of Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 crore by 2020 and making Patanjali the biggest brand globally by 2025. 

Industry observers ascribe the popularity of the Swadeshi wave to a clever mix of advertising and spirituality by the gurus. “If savvy marketing has helped Ramdev cause jitters among FMCG heavyweights, the consumer and wellness arm of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Tattva, owned by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has strongly capitalised on the charisma of its guru,” said an analyst. Sri Sri had spent as much as Rs10 crore on TV advertising during the latest IPL season. According to multiple reports, this year too, it will focus on ‘healthy’ advertising. 

Acknowledging the desi segment, the entrant aims to open 1,000 outlets, 600 of which would be operational by March 2019, and earn Rs 500 crore in revenue by 2020. There are other baba entrepreneurs, too, who have gone the ‘Patanjali way’ to scale up their business of Swadeshi products. In February 2016, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh — the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, a sect in northern India — launched about 150 products, marketed as Swadeshi (indigenous) and organic, including rice, pickle, and bottled water, among others. Besides, the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha and Pondicherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram have entered the FMCG space thanks to Patanjali’s winning streak.

“Going forward, it will not be easy for the niche brands to make it big considering the challenges such as building a distribution network, getting regulatory approvals, availability in retail among other factors, that usually takes a long time with sustained marketing efforts,” pointed out Rajat Wahi, partner at Deloitte India. The consumer goods segment may continue to be a niche sector for the small players with consumers restricted to their own followers, he added.

Meanwhile, the growth of Patanjali Ayurveda faltered during the past one year as the MNCs launched herbal products to counter its challenge. Notwithstanding the efforts of several firms trying to veer consumers away from the Swadeshi products by pulling up brands, particularly Patanjali for “misleading” ad campaigns disparaging competitors, the babas remained unfazed and desi juggernaut rolled on. 

Recently, Patanjali’s foray into the apparel segment through its brand “Paridhan” added another wing to its empire. While the Haridwar-based company took three years to launch the brand since its announcement, Sri Sri went ahead and launched a range of ethnic wear, yoga wear and accessories for men, women and children under the brand BYOGI early this year. The competition is further heated up as both brands are set to make an aggressive distribution push in the country. 

What’s next? Patanjali plans to go after junk food chains such as McDonald’s and KFC by launching its own chain of nutritious fast food restaurants with desi flavour. It seems that the spiritual gurus have hit upon the perfect mantra to influence people’s mind by bridging the daily needs of customers with cultural roots and clinging on to their core grassroots strategy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Swadeshi products Sri Sri Tattva IPL season Sri Sri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp