Home Business

EDL: NCLT names resolution professional

With the appointment of the IRP—V Venkata Siva Kumar—the company has entered the long list of firms going through the time-bound resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Published: 09th November 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) for Empee Distilleries Ltd., an Empee Group firm, after its creditors declined to accept a scheme of settlement offered by the company to settle its debt.

With the appointment of the IRP—V Venkata Siva Kumar—the company has entered the long list of firms going through the time-bound resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the Chennai bench of the NCLT appointed Kumar as the IRP after the scheme of settlement offered by the company did not meet with the approval of Union Bank of India, which is the creditor in this case.

The NCLT noted that while the company had paid `1 crore of the `10.18 crore it had defaulted on, the creditor can proceed against EDL for the remaining amount.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCLT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp