Home Business

Parliamentary panel’s meet on demonetisation deferred

However, sources claim that the ongoing standoff between the government and the RBI and the crucial November 19 board meeting could be among the reasons.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel is unlikely to be present before a parliamentary panel on Monday, as he had sought postponement of the meeting for a few days, sources have said. The reasons for postponing the meeting are not confirmed.

However, sources claim that the ongoing standoff between the government and the RBI and the crucial November 19 board meeting could be among the reasons. Considering the heated exchanges between the Centre and the bank over the past few days, it was evident that the meeting would be under intense scrutiny. The RBI governor is naturally refraining from making any appearance ahead of the board meeting.

“The RBI governor has expressed his inability to come on that date and has sought a few more days to appear before the panel,” a member of the panel said.A message sent to the RBI spokesperson remained unanswered. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Veerappa Moily, has been deliberating on the issue for almost two years. This was for the third time Urjit Patel was scheduled to appear before the parliamentary panel to deliberate on the “ramifications” of the Modi government’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Apart from demonetisation, the other issues on the agenda of the meeting include the IL&FS issue, liquidity and the RBI’s views on the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018.The parliamentary standing committee had already sought Patel’s views on steps taken by the regulator with regard to IL&FS, as to “why it was allowed to develop into such a magnitude”.The panel was to finalise the Bill and was waiting for the RBI’s opinion before finalising its report on the Bill, which it is supposed to table during the upcoming winter session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Reserve Bank of India demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp