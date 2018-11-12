Eminent economist TN Srinivasan, advocate of 1991 reforms, passes away

By Online Desk

Eminent economist, TN Srinivasan, known for being one of the key advocates of the 1991 economic reforms passed away in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 85.

Well known among his peers for his wit, Srinivasan, a Professor of Economics and International Area Studies Emeritus at Yale University, had been a mentor of macroeconomics to current RBI governor, Urjit Patel.

He also welcomed the government’s decision to induct Patel in the key position.

Born as Thirukodikaval Nilakanta Srinivasan, in March 1933, he graduated in B.A. [Mathematics (Hons)] and M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Madras during 1953-54 after which he was trained in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri T. N. Srinivasan, a towering Indian economist. His contributions to macroeconomics & academia will always inspire future economist. My condolences to the bereaved family. May God render peace to the departed soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 12, 2018

After earning a doctorate in Economics from Yale University in 1962, Srinivasan taught in various US institutions such as MIT, Stanford University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. He also had been a visiting faculty for the Madras School of Economics and Department of Humanities at IIT-Madras.

He also served as special adviser to the Development Research Center at the World Bank from 1976 to 1980 and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

TN Srinivasan also had a wicked wit. In 1991, he wrote that the Indian Marxists who still worshipped Lenin and Stalin should import the now demolished statues in Eastern Europe of these dictators under the customs category, Open General License. https://t.co/zFMhmtU9uZ — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 11, 2018

Srinivasan held editorial positions in prominent business periodicals such as Economic Review, Journal of Asian Economics and World Journal of Quantitative Economics. He also founded the Journal of Development Economics, a field journal with macroeconomist Lance Jerome Taylor in 1972.

Great Indian economist, TN Srinivasan has died. His legacy: outstanding scholarship; principled belief in growth, free trade & multilateralism; unassuming; mentoring; and wit. A great TN quip:”Perfect examples of Self-Referential Systems are papers written by Indian economists.” — Arvind Subramanian (@arvindsubraman) November 11, 2018

As a strong supporter of free trade and multilateralism which was brought in via the 1991 economic reforms which brought in foreign investment in India and reduce government regulation on Indian private entities and import tariffs.

Srinivasan wrote several books on a wide range of topics including development economics, international trade, finance and development, rural economy and poverty.

His famous books include India’s Economic Reforms with renowned economist Jagdish Bhagwati and Reintegrating India with World Economy with economist Suresh Tendulkar.

The Commission is feeling saddened by the news of the demise of T. N. Srinivasan. A towering figure whose iconic works in macroeconomics has left an indelible footprint for academic India. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and pray for peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/fG7LHM4A5F — Finance Commission of India (@15thFinCom) November 11, 2018

His last rites were held in the city on Monday by his son who lives in the US.