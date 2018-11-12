Home Business

Jet Airways to cut flights on some routes after further losses

Jet, India's biggest full-service carrier posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and a weaker rupee.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

BENGALURU: Debt-laden Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd will cut flights on less profitable routes and add capacity to more lucrative markets, as part of its effort to lower costs and boost revenues as it struggles to stay aloft.

Jet, India's biggest full-service carrier posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses and a weaker rupee.

"The airline has embarked on a comprehensive review ... The measures will include rationalisation of operations on select, uneconomic routes," Jet said in a statement, adding that it will redeploy planes to more productive domestic and international sectors.

The review is expected to help deliver a more efficient and economically viable network, with a focus on profitability rather than market share, Jet, which is part-owned by Etihad Airways, said.

"With our clearly defined focus on profitability, we are in the midst of turning the ship around," Jet's Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube, said in the statement.

A combination of rising oil prices, high fuel taxes, a weak rupee, low fares and intense competition have slashed profits in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, which is clocking 20 per cent annual passenger growth.

Competitor IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, last month pushed back plans to take ownership of some Airbus A320neo planes to preserve cash after the company posted its first quarterly loss since 2015.

Jet posted a loss of 12.97 billion rupees ($178 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 496.3 million rupee profit a year earlier.

Fuel costs rose 58.6 per cent to 24.2 billion rupees and the airline recorded a foreign exchange loss of 4.17 billion rupees, up from 730 million rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent.

Jet had a negative net worth as on Sept. 30, with current liabilities exceeding current assets, the airline said.

The company said it is on track to meet its target of more than 20 billion rupees of cost cuts over two years, having already made savings of 5 billion rupees in the first half of the current fiscal year.

During the quarter it expanded a codeshare agreement with Delta Airlines, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Malaysian Airlines and Bangkok Airways to boost revenues.

It said it continued to talk to financial stakeholders regarding its funding requirements and was working on selling assets and raising capital.

Earlier this month, a media report said Tata Group was in talks to buy a majority stake in the airline and its frequent flyer programme, JetPrivilege. Jet said the report was speculative.

"We are confident that we will overcome our current challenges, honour our commitments to our stakeholders, and deliver a more strategic, efficient and financially viable airline," Jet's Dube said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Jet Airways losses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp