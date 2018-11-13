Home Business

Milk in India is largely safe: FSSAI

The survey findings come amid concerns expressed by a senior Animal Welfare Board of India member Mohan Singh Ahluwalia that nearly 70 per cent milk in Indian markets are not as per FSSAI standards.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Seized spurious milk products (Photo | File/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s food safety regulator has said that about 90 per cent of the milk being sold and consumed in India is “largely safe” and only 10 per cent is contaminated, mainly due to poor farm practices.

In an interim report of the National Milk Quality Survey, 2018 , Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said that, in a large number of samples examined , very few samples were found to be adulterated.
This is by far the largest systematic survey of milk, both in terms of sample size — 6,432 samples — and the number of parameters as it considered 4 quality parameters, 12 adulterants; and 4 contaminants — 93 antibiotics residues, 18 pesticides residues, Aflatoxin M1 and Ammonium Sulphate.

The survey findings come amid concerns expressed by a senior Animal Welfare Board of India member Mohan Singh Ahluwalia sometime back that nearly 70 per cent milk in Indian markets are not as per FSSAI standards. He had also quoted an “advisory” by the World Health Organisation to the Indian government while citing the figure in a press conference recently.

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal, however, sought to dismiss the claim, saying that there is no such advisory from the WHO.

“There is a fake report going around that says that a large number of Indians are at great risk of serious diseases due to consumption of heavily contaminated milk. However, there is no such evidence for such an inference,” Agarwal said. 

The survey was conducted over a period of 6 months, between May to October, 2018. 

What FSSAI found in the milk survey
This is the first survey that analysed contaminants, including residues of pesticides, antibiotics, Aflatoxin and Ammonium sulphate in milk

Less than 10 per cent had contaminants that make milk unsafe for consumption, as per the survey. In all these cases, milk is getting contaminated due to poor quality of feed, irresponsible use of antibiotics and poor farm practices.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milk in India FSSAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp