Home Business

Stock market: Sensex up 46 points in choppy trade on better macro-data

The 30-share index fell over 140 points in opening trade but soon recovered the lost ground to quote higher by 46.12 points or 0.13 per cent at 34,859.11.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The benchmark indices turned choppy in morning trade Tuesday and oscillated between gains and losses, driven by better-than-expected macroeconomic data and fresh foreign fund inflows amid global sell-off.

The 30-share index fell over 140 points in opening trade but soon recovered the lost ground to quote higher by 46.12 points or 0.13 per cent at 34,859.11.

Similar movement was seen on the wide-based Nifty, which fell by 42 points, but soon gathered momentum and was trading higher by 21.45 points or 0.20 per cent at 10,503.65.

Traders said the benchmarks opened lower tracking global sell-off, but better-than-expected macroeconomic data supported investor sentiment.

Besides, easing global crude oil prices, which slipped below the USD 70 a barrel mark and recovery in the rupee also supported the uptrend.

The global benchmark, Brent crude was trading down 0.98 per cent at USD 69.43 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered by 29 paise to 72.60 against the US currency in early trade Tuesday.

The 30 share index had lost 425 points in the previous two days.

Sectoral index, led by oil & gas, PSU, metal, power and IT gained up to 1.06 per cent.

Major gainers include Asian Paints, Coal India, Axis Bank, Adani Port, Vedanta, PowerGrid, TCS, Tata Steel and ONGC, rising up to 1.14 per cent.

The losers include, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Wipro falling up to 2.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed.

Industrial production grew at the slowest pace in four months at 4.5 per cent in September mainly due to poor performance of mining sector and lower offtake of capital goods.

The industrial production measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 4.1 per cent in September 2017.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 832.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of Rs 1,073.84 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets were trading lower tracking losses at the Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei plugned 3.21 per cent, Korea's KOSPI fell 1.52 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.23 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.21 per cent in early trade Tuesday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.32 per cent Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE Nifty SENSEX BSE Stock Market National Stock Exchange Bombay Stock Exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp