Government should chalk out a definite road map: Volkswagen director Steffen Knapp

Published: 14th November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: German car maker Volkswagen is technology-ready to launch electric vehicles (EV) in the market. However, the lack of an ecosystem, on the policy and infrastructure front for electric cars in India, may delay the launch of their new range of EVs in the market. “The government needs to chalk out a definite road map pertaining to the adoption of electric cars in India,” said Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen (VW) Cars India, on Tuesday.

“We at VW are completely ready with the technology and will start rolling out new gen ID models from next year onwards globally. A welldefined policy with regard to the setting up of infrastructure and incentives for faster adoption will boost the confidence of manufacturers to invest in India,” said Knapp. Since ‘value for money’ is a deciding factor for buying cars in India, a clear framework listing out the advantages for customers in adopting EVs should be a priority, he added. “Incentives like subsidies, fast lanes, separate parking and free energy, are a few things offered by other countries to promote the use of EVs,” he said. Volkswagen will be launching a mid-size SUV by 2021 in India to cater to the rising demand for utility vehicles in the country.

“We enjoy very good brand loyalty in Kerala, with majority of our premium segment cars witnessing sizeable sales coming from the southern states,” said Sabu Johny, MD, EVM Motors. Knapp, who was in town to launch the German auto giant’s country-first Corporate Business Centre and ‘Volkswagen Secure’ scheme at EVM Kochi, said that the future of transit is shared mobility, with the customer looking for options pertaining to flexible ownership of automobiles to suit their requirement.

Through Volkswagen Secure, a residual value initiative, the German brand is offering prospective customers the option of purchasing a VW Tiguan at a residual value of 55 per cent after completion of a 36-month tenure. The group, in partnership with EVM, is also planning to venture into rent-a-car business, which will cater to the all-around requirement of a customer with respect to buying, residual value financing and short-term renting of cars.

